Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 320 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 214,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
