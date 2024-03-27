Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Enviva worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Enviva by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 1,856,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 937,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enviva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 425,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Enviva by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,962,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 274,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 685,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,917. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

