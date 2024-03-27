RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,965,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.