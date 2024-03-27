RNC Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 1,584,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

