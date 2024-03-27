RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 5,395 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.5 %

VOD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 3,098,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

