Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

NASDAQ GOOG remained flat at $151.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,664,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,921,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

