Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

