Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $63.67. 841,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,354,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roku Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Roku by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

