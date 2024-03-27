Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$118.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.18.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,136. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$77.78 and a 52-week high of C$107.79. The company has a market cap of C$29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

