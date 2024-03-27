Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 1,894,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,802,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Rumble Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

See Also

