Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.