S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 27,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,828. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.