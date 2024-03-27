S.A. Mason LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 0.2 %

YUMC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. 467,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

