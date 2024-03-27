S.A. Mason LLC Sells 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $278.30. 1,331,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,946. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.27. The company has a market capitalization of $511.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

