Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.54

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 468843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Safran Stock Performance

About Safran

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

