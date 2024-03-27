SALT Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $30,399.22 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015848 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00024074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00012863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,020.24 or 0.99887456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00147092 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01879344 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $28,357.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.