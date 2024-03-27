Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $256.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

