Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

