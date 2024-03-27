Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 536 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.39.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.