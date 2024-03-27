Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,323 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $227.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

