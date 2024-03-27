Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $590,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

