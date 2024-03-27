Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $395.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.84 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

