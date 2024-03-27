Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

