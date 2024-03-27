Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,307 shares of company stock worth $324,535,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.18. The company has a market cap of $298.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

