Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

