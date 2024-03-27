Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,255 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

