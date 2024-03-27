Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

ISRG traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.15. The company had a trading volume of 87,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.63 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

