Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVAC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

