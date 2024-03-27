Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.