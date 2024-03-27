Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -138.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.