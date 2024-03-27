Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 41,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 318,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.43.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

