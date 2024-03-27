Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.81. 24,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

