Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Shares of MU traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,510,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $20,968,640. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

