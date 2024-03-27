Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 379 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $355.80 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.