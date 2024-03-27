Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 187,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

