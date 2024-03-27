Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 2,116,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,472,521. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

