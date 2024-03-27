Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

