Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 23188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £64.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,937.50 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.66.
About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.
