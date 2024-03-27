Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 246,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 917,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.