Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

