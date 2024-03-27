Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,632 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 362,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,625. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

