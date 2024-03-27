Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Reduced by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 377,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,539. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

