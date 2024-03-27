Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.41.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

