SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

