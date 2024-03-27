SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,375,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

