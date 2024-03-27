Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UYLD remained flat at $51.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

