Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,366,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,805 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $25.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Semtech Trading Up 11.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 906,430 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

