Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,366,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,805 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 906,430 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

