Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 11.5 %

Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

