Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $87.00

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.00, but opened at $90.00. Sezzle shares last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 27,336 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million and a PE ratio of 69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,319 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,100.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,465 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

