Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $87.00

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.00, but opened at $90.00. Sezzle shares last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 27,336 shares traded.
Sezzle Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million and a PE ratio of 69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.