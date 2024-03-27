Sharecare (SHCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Sharecare to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharecare Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.29. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

